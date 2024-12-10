The top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers will look to stay perfect on the season when they tangle with the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes in a 2024 Jimmy V Classic matchup on Tuesday night. Tennessee is coming off a 96-70 win over Syracuse on Dec. 3, while Miami dropped a 65-55 decision to Clemson on Saturday. The Hurricanes (3-6), who have lost six in a row, are 2-8 on neutral courts since the beginning of last season. The Volunteers (8-0), who are 7-4 on neutral courts since the start of 2023-24, are 7-0 against unranked teams this year.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Tennessee leads the all-time series 3-1, but the teams are meeting for the first time since 1996. The Volunteers are 16.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Tennessee odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.

Tennessee vs. Miami spread: Tennessee -16.5



Tennessee vs. Miami over/under: 143.5 points

Tennessee vs. Miami money line: Tennessee -2171, Miami +1070

MIA: The Hurricanes have hit the team total under in 22 of their last 32 games (+10.70 units)

TEN: The Volunteers have covered the spread in 20 of their last 36 games (+3.50 units)

Why you should back Tennessee

Fifth-year senior guard Chaz Lanier, a transfer from North Florida, is among the Volunteers' top players. The SEC Player of the Week form Nov. 25 is averaging 18.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and one steal in 28.1 minutes. He is connecting on 47.3% of his field goals, including a blistering 47.7% from 3-point range, and 81.3% of his free throws. He has scored 25 or more points in three of the last four games, including a 26-point, four-rebound and two-assist performance against Syracuse last week.

Junior Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 12.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 23.3 minutes in his first season with the program. Last year, he was a third-team All-AAC selection who registered 10 double-doubles for Charlotte. He has two this season, including an 11-point and 10-rebound performance in the win over Syracuse. He also had 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 92-57 win over Montana on Nov. 13. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Miami

Fifth-year senior guard Nijel Pack helps power the Hurricanes. He has reached double-figure scoring in six of eight games, all starts, and is averaging 14.1 points, 4.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 30.9 minutes. In a 76-73 loss to Arkansas on Dec. 3, he poured in 22 points, while adding six rebounds and six assists. In an 80-74 loss to Oklahoma State on Nov. 22, he scored 20 points and added four rebounds.

Senior guard Jalen Blackmon, who is in his first season with the program after spending the past two years at Stetson, has started seven of nine games. In 23 minutes of action, he is averaging 10.8 points, 1.6 assists and 1.3 rebounds. He is connecting on 47.9% of his shots from the floor, including 39.1% from 3-point range, and 81.8% from the free throw line. He scored 12 points and added three rebounds in 20 minutes in the loss to Arkansas. See which team to pick here.

