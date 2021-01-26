An SEC battle is on tap between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Volunteers are 10-3 overall and 8-2 at home, while MSU is 9-7 overall and 2-1 on the road. Tennessee has won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with Mississippi State and covered the spread in six of those 10 meetings.

However, it was Mississippi State who struck the most recent blow, winning 86-73 as a 5.5-point favorite last February. This time around, the Volunteers are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Mississippi State odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 127.5.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State spread: Tennessee -9.5

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State over-under: 127.5 points

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State money line: Tennessee -550, Mississippi State +400

What you need to know about Tennessee

Tennessee came up short against the Missouri Tigers this past Saturday, falling 73-64. A silver lining for Tennessee was the play of guard Yves Pons, who had 20 points along with five boards. It was Tennessee's second loss in a row and the Volunteers disappointed defensively by allowing 148 points with opponents shooting 46.7 percent from the floor in those games.

On the season, the Vols have allowed just 59.8 points per game (eighth-best in the nation) and opponents have only shot 39.9 percent from the field. Against a Mississippi State squad that is shooting just 9-for-36 from the 3-point line in its last three games, Tennessee's defense will have to force the Bulldogs into taking a high-volume of perimeter jumpers on Tuesday.

What you need to know about Mississippi State

Meanwhile, MSU came up short against the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday, falling 81-73. Guard D.J. Stewart Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points. The sophomore guard is averaging 18.0 points per game while Iverson Molinar has also averaged 17.5 points per game to give the Bulldogs one of the most dynamic scoring backcourts in the SEC.

Two stats to consider in this matchup: Tennessee ranks 17th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.1 on average. The Bulldogs are also strong in this area, coming into the game with 4.8 blocked shots per game. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

