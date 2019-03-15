Tennessee vs. Mississippi State odds, line: 2019 SEC Tournament picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

The high-powered Tennessee Volunteers and Mississippi State Bulldogs collide Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET in the quarterfinals of the 2019 SEC Tournament in Nashville. Tennessee (27-4) was ranked No. 1 in the country for four weeks this season and comes into the 2019 SEC Tournament as the No. 3 seed and well-rested off a double-bye. Mississippi State (23-9), the No. 6 seed, has won seven of nine and is looking to build off an 80-54 rout of Texas A&M on Thursday. The Volunteers are gunning for their first SEC Tournament title since 1979 and beat the Bulldogs 71-54 in the only regular-season meeting between the clubs 10 days ago. The Volunteers are 5.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 146 in the latest Tennessee vs. Mississippi State odds. Before you lock in your Tennessee vs. Mississippi State picks, look at the 2019 SEC Tournament predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model knows the Volunteers will be determined to get back to their winning ways after they finished the SEC regular season with an 84-80 loss at Auburn that allowed LSU to win the outright regular-season title. They have been one of the most consistent teams in the country all season, and three of their four losses have come in the final seven games against upper-tier SEC competition. Their loss against Auburn is their lone defeat to an unranked opponent.

Tennessee averages an SEC-best 82.3 points, led by conference Player of the Year Grant Williams (19.3). The Vols' balanced attack features five players who average double-figures. In the first meeting with Mississippi State, Tennessee held the Bulldogs to 33.3 percent shooting and capitalized on 17 turnovers. Admiral Schofield led the way with 18 points, while Williams had 14 with 10 rebounds.

But just because the Volunteers dominated the first matchup doesn't mean they'll cover the Tennessee vs. Mississippi State spread in the 2019 SEC Tournament on Friday against a squad that quietly has emerged as one of the SEC's hottest teams.

Seven of Mississippi State's nine losses have come by five or fewer points, including six of eight in conference play. Its only double-digit losses have come to Kentucky and Tennessee. The Bulldogs rebounded from their loss to Tennessee with a pair of blowout wins over an improving Texas A&M team. In Thursday's victory, they drilled 11 three-pointers on their way to shooting 53.4 percent from the field. They held a 38-24 rebounding edge and limited the Aggies to 36.7 percent shooting.

