The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers will be looking to bounce back from their first SEC loss of the season when they face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday night. Tennessee has already picked up one win over the Bulldogs this month, cruising to an 87-53 victory two weeks ago. Mississippi State has lost five of its last six games, including a 69-63 setback at then-No. 21 Auburn on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Volunteers are favored by 6 points in the latest Mississippi State vs. Tennessee odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 123.

Mississippi State vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -6

Mississippi State vs. Tennessee over/under: 123 points

Mississippi State vs. Tennessee money line: Mississippi State +230, Tennessee -280

Why Mississippi State can cover

Mississippi State came up well short against Tennessee two weeks ago, but the Bulldogs have gone 7-1 in their last eight home games, so this should be a different outcome. They bounced back from the loss to the Vols with a 64-54 win against Ole Miss before losing a pair of road conference games by single digits. Mississippi State is ranked seventh in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency ratings.

Tennessee has gone cold offensively on several occasions this season, failing to crack 70 points in five games. The Vols were never able to get going on that end of the court against Kentucky on Saturday, as their 25-game home winning streak was snapped by the Wildcats. Leading scorer Santiago Vescovi shot just 4 of 13 from the floor, including a 1 of 6 mark from 3-point range.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee is coming off one of its worst performances of the season, but it had won five straight games prior to that loss. The Vols dominated Mississippi State two weeks ago, taking a 24-point lead into halftime before cruising to an 87-53 win as 9.5-point favorites. They had five players score in double figures in that game, led by Vescovi's 14 points on 4 of 8 shooting from beyond the arc.

The Vols have won eight of the last nine meetings between these teams and have won 11 of their last 12 SEC games. Mississippi State is just 1-5 in its last six games and is coming off back-to-back losses to Georgia and Auburn. The Bulldogs have only covered the spread three times in their last 12 games, making them a team to avoid right now.

How to make Mississippi State vs. Tennessee picks

