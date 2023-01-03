An SEC matchup involves the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2) and the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (11-2) battling on Tuesday evening. After starting the season 11-0, the Bulldogs have dropped two games in a row. On Dec. 28, Mississippi State fell to No. 7 Alabama 78-67. On the other side, Tennessee has won two in a row. In their previous contest, the Vols defeated Ole Miss 63-59.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET in Knoxville, Tenn. The Vols are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Mississippi State odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is set at 122.5.

Mississippi State vs. Tennessee spread: Volunteers -9.5

Mississippi State vs. Tennessee over/under: 122.5 points

Mississippi State vs. Tennessee money line: Volunteers -550, Bulldogs +400

TENN: Volunteers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven home games

MSU: Bulldogs are 4-1 ATS in their last five Tuesday games

Why Tennessee can cover



The Volunteers have one of the best teams in the SEC. This unit ranks seventh in the conference in scoring (73.8), second in rebounds (41.5), and third in assists (17.1). They are plenty of scorers on the floor, with five players averaging double-digit points. Senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua has been a downhill scoring threat who owns the athleticism to finish through traffic.

Nkamhoua averages 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 55% from the field. He dropped at least 16 points in two of his last three games. On Dec. 21, the Finland native racked up 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Senior guard Tyreke Key owns a solid jumper and spaces the floor. Key averages 10.1 points and shoots 35.9% from beyond the arc. He's scored in double figures in six games thus far.

Why Mississippi State can cover

Senior forward Tolu Smith has been playing like one of the best players in the conference. Smith is a force on the boards, ranking fourth in the SEC in rebounds (8.5). Additionally, he's the No. 1 option offensively due to his relentless power in the paint. The Mississippi native can finish in traffic and averages 14.8 points. On Dec. 17, he supplied 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Senior forward D.J. Jeffries has a strong frame and is able to finish above the rim with ease. Jeffries rebounds well on both ends of the floor, ranking second on the team in rebounds (6.3). The Mississippi native is confident from beyond the arc, knocking down at least two 3-pointers in five games this season. In his last contest, he finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and went 2-of-4 from three.

