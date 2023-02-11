Who's Playing

Missouri @ Tennessee

Current Records: Missouri 18-6; Tennessee 19-5

What to Know

The #6 Tennessee Volunteers and the Missouri Tigers are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Volunteers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Tennessee lost 66-65 to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Vanderbilt's guard Tyrin Lawrence with 0:01 remaining. This was hardly the result Tennessee or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10 points over Vanderbilt heading into this contest. Four players on Tennessee scored in the double digits: guard Santiago Vescovi (14), guard Tyreke Key (14), forward Olivier Nkamhoua (10), and forward Julian Phillips (10).

Meanwhile, Mizzou was able to grind out a solid win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday, winning 83-74. Among those leading the charge for the Tigers was guard Kobe Brown, who had 19 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds.

The Volunteers are now 19-5 while Mizzou sits at 18-6. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Tennessee comes into the matchup boasting the fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 55. But Mizzou enters the game with 82 points per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee have won six out of their last nine games against Missouri.