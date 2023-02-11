Who's Playing
Missouri @ Tennessee
Current Records: Missouri 18-6; Tennessee 19-5
What to Know
The #6 Tennessee Volunteers and the Missouri Tigers are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Volunteers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Tennessee lost 66-65 to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Vanderbilt's guard Tyrin Lawrence with 0:01 remaining. This was hardly the result Tennessee or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10 points over Vanderbilt heading into this contest. Four players on Tennessee scored in the double digits: guard Santiago Vescovi (14), guard Tyreke Key (14), forward Olivier Nkamhoua (10), and forward Julian Phillips (10).
Meanwhile, Mizzou was able to grind out a solid win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday, winning 83-74. Among those leading the charge for the Tigers was guard Kobe Brown, who had 19 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds.
The Volunteers are now 19-5 while Mizzou sits at 18-6. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Tennessee comes into the matchup boasting the fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 55. But Mizzou enters the game with 82 points per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tennessee have won six out of their last nine games against Missouri.
- Feb 22, 2022 - Tennessee 80 vs. Missouri 61
- Jan 23, 2021 - Missouri 73 vs. Tennessee 64
- Dec 30, 2020 - Tennessee 73 vs. Missouri 53
- Jan 07, 2020 - Tennessee 69 vs. Missouri 59
- Feb 05, 2019 - Tennessee 72 vs. Missouri 60
- Jan 08, 2019 - Tennessee 87 vs. Missouri 63
- Jan 17, 2018 - Missouri 59 vs. Tennessee 55
- Feb 18, 2017 - Tennessee 90 vs. Missouri 70
- Feb 13, 2016 - Missouri 75 vs. Tennessee 64