Tennessee vs. Missouri odds, line, spread: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 90-58 roll

No. 1 Tennessee (20-1, 8-0 SEC) will face its former coach when Cuonzo Martin brings the Missouri Tigers (11-9, 2-6 SEC) to Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Vols have rebounded well after Martin's departure, as Rick Barnes currently has them atop the national polls. Martin, meanwhile, is looking to rebuild Missouri after a three-year stop at Cal. The Vols are favored by 17 points in the Tennessee vs. Missouri odds, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 141.5.

The model has taken Tennessee's extremely strong campaign into account. The Vols racked up several quality wins in non-conference play over teams like Gonzaga, Louisville and Memphis. They've rolled through the SEC as well, entering play on Tuesday alone at the top with an 8-0 record.

Six of those eight wins have come by at least 12 points, including an 87-63 road win over Missouri earlier this year. And the Vols are 11-6 against the spread this season as the favorite, so they're comfortable in that role.

But just because the Vols have piled up several big wins this season doesn't mean they'll cover the Tennessee vs. Missouri spread on Tuesday.

Outside of that loss to Tennessee, Missouri has only been knocked off by more than 12 points one time in SEC play. The Tigers also have a pair of double-digit SEC wins of their own against Vanderbilt and Texas A&M.

For the second season in a row, Martin and the Tigers have lost a key player to a serious injury, with Jontay Porter (knee) going down in non-conference play after his brother Michael was lost for most of last season. But they've adapted by using a tough defense (68 points per game) and relying on guard Jordan Geist (13.9) to keep games competitive.

