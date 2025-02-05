The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (18-4, 5-4 SEC) will aim for another home win over a ranked opponent when they host the No. 15 Missouri Tigers (17-4, 6-2) on Wednesday night. Tennessee was without two starters in its 64-44 win over then-No. 5 Florida on Saturday, snapping a two-game losing streak. Missouri has won six of its last seven games, including back-to-back wins over then-No. 16 Ole Miss and then-No. 14 Mississippi State. This is the lone meeting between these teams this season.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee is favored by 10 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Missouri odds, while the over/under is 134.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Tennessee vs. Missouri spread: Tennessee -10

Tennessee vs. Missouri over/under: 134.5 points

Tennessee vs. Missouri money line: Tennessee: -500, Missouri: +375

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee is coming off arguably its most impressive win of the season, overcoming the absence of two starters in its blowout win over Florida on Saturday. Veteran point guard Zakai Zeigler was sidelined due to a knee injury, while versatile forward Igor Milicic Jr. had flu-like symptoms. They are both expected to return on Wednesday night.

The Vols held Florida to just 24.5% shooting from the floor, despite playing with just seven scholarship players. Grad transfer Chaz Lanier leads Tennessee with 17.9 points per game, knocking down 79 3-pointers. Zeigler averages 12.3 points and a team-high 7.4 assists, while Jordan Gainey adds 11.0 points.

Why Missouri can cover

Missouri has been one of the most surprising teams in the SEC this season, winning six of its past seven games to move into third place in the conference standings. The Tigers are coming off a pair of ranked wins over Ole Miss and Mississippi State, beating the Bulldogs by 27 points on the road on Saturday. They led by 14 points at halftime and used a 15-0 run early in the second half to put the game away.

Caleb Grill shot 6 of 11 from 3-point range, scoring a team-high 20 points in the most decisive road win over a ranked team in school history. Grill has scored at least 20 points on five occasions this season, including each of his last two outings. The Tigers have covered the spread in seven of their last eight games, and they have covered in four of their last five games against Tennessee.

