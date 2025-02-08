The Oklahoma Sooners (16-6, 3-6 SEC) will face a ranked opponent for the fourth consecutive game when they welcome the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (19-4, 6-4) to town on Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma has lost two of its last three games, including a 98-70 setback against No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday. Tennessee just faced five ranked opponents in a row, winning three of those games to remain in the top five in the polls. The Vols are coming off wins over then-No. 5 Florida and No. 15 Missouri.

Tipoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center. Tennessee is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Oklahoma vs. Tennessee odds, while the over/under is 138.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Tennessee vs. Oklahoma picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Oklahoma vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -5.5

Oklahoma vs. Tennessee over/under: 138.5 points

Oklahoma vs. Tennessee money line: Tennessee: -225, Oklahoma: +185

Why Oklahoma can cover

While Oklahoma has lost two of its last three games, its lone win during that stretch came at home against then-No. 24 Vanderbilt. The Sooners were 3.5-point favorites in that 97-67 blowout win, as freshman guard Jeremiah Fears poured in 21 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists. Fears is Oklahoma's second-leading scorer this season, averaging 15.9 points per game.

Jalon Moore is averaging a team-high 17.9 points per game, but freshman Dayton Forsythe was the leading scorer (13 points) in the loss to Auburn. He made all 11 of his free-throw attempts and has scored in double figures in back-to-back games. Oklahoma has covered the spread in four of its last five games, and it is 4-1 in its last five Saturday home games.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee lost back-to-back games against No. 1 Auburn and then-No. 12 Kentucky, but it has bounced back with top-15 wins over Florida and Missouri. The Vols covered the spread as 3-point favorites against the Gators, as Chaz Lanier scored 19 points to make up for two injured starters. Senior guard Jahmai Mashack also stepped up, tallying eight points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Vols added an 85-81 win over the Tigers on Wednesday, as senior guard Zakai Zeigler returned from a knee injury and Igor Milicic Jr. returned from flu-like symptoms. Milicic posted a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Zeigler had 21 points and eight assists. Tennessee has covered the spread in four of its last six Saturday road games.

How to make Oklahoma vs. Tennessee picks

