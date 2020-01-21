Tennessee vs. Ole Miss odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 21 predictions from proven simulation

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Tennessee Volunteers at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena in SEC action. Tennessee is 11-6 overall and 7-3 at home, while Ole Miss is 9-8 overall and 0-4 on the road. The Volunteers are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Ole Miss odds, with the over-under is set at 127.5. Before entering any Ole Miss vs. Tennessee picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Everything went Tennessee's way at Vanderbilt on Saturday as the Vols claimed a 66-45 win against their in-state rival. Perimeter defense was the key for Tennessee in that matchup. Vanderbilt went 0-of-25 from 3-point territory, breaking a streak of 1,080 consecutive games with a made 3-pointer.

It was a big night for Tennessee guard Jordan Bowden, who had 21 points. Bowden had been stuck in a huge shooting slump entering the matchup, so it was a much-needed boost for his confidence. With Lamonte Turner (shoulder) out for the season, Bowden is critical to Tennessee's success as the Vols continue to break in newcomers such as Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James and Uros Plavsic.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss is coming off an 80-76 loss to LSU on Saturday. Guard Breein Tyree went off for 36 points, but it wasn't enough. Tyree leads the Rebels with 18.9 points per game, but they'll need to find some more offense. Mississippi ranks 265th in the nation in scoring offense (69.2 ppg) and it enters Tuesday on a five-game losing streak. Three of those losses, however, have been by 10 points or fewer, so the Rebels certainly have a chance to keep it within the Tennessee vs. Ole Miss spread.

Neither team has been great against the number this year with Tennessee going 7-10 ATS, while Ole Miss is 6-10-1 ATS.

