The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday in The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Ole Miss is 8-8 overall and 6-3 at home, while the Volunteers are 12-3 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Volunteers have won their last five head-to-head matchups with the Rebels and have also covered in seven of the last 10 meetings.

However, Tennessee is just 2-5 against the spread in its last seven games against conference opponents. For Tuesday, the Volunteers are favored by four-points in the latest Tennessee vs. Ole Miss odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 124.5.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss spread: Ole Miss +4

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss over-under: 124.5 points

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss money line: Tennessee -190, Ole Miss +160



What you need to know about Ole Miss

Ole Miss came up short against the Georgia Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 71-61. Guard Devontae Shuler wasn't much of a difference maker for Ole Miss. Shuler finished with 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 34 minutes on the court.

The senior guard leads the Rebels in scoring (14.9 points per game) and assists (3.8 assists per game) but the Volunteers have limited Shuler to just 6.0 ppg in their four previous head-to-head meetings. Shuler will need to find his shooting stroke and provide some offense against an incredibly stingy Tennessee defense.

What you need to know about Tennessee

Meanwhile, the Kansas Jayhawks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Tennessee proved too difficult a challenge. Tennessee captured a comfortable 80-61 win. The Volunteers got double-digit scores from four players: Yves Pons (17), Jaden Springer (13), John Fulkerson (11), and Victor Bailey Jr. (11). Pons is widely recognized as one of the best defensive players in college basketball, but he's stepped up his scoring productivity of late. He's averaging 16.7 points per game and shooting 19-of-29 from the floor in his last three games.

A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rebels come into the contest boasting the 28th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 63. But the Volunteers are even better: they rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 59.4 on average.

