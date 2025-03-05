The Ole Miss Rebels will host the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday night in SEC play and it's the penultimate game of the regular season for both squads. Ole Miss is 20-9 on the season and 9-7 in the conference while Tennessee is 24-5 overall and 11-5 in the league coming off an emotional win over Alabama on Saturday. The Volunteers have won nine of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between these programs and are also 6-4 against the spread during that span, but the Rebels did cover as 7.5-point underdogs the last time they hosted Tennessee.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday from The Pavilion in Oxford, Miss. The Volunteers are a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Ole Miss vs. Tennessee odds, while the over/under is 137.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Tennessee vs. Ole Miss picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -2.5

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee over/under: 137.5 points

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee money line: Tennessee -149, Ole Miss +124

UT: The Under has hit in each of Tennessee's last 10 trips to Oxford

MISS: Ole Miss has covered in each of its last three games at home against UT

Why Ole Miss can cover

Ole Miss ended a three-game losing skid on Saturday with an 87-84 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Sean Pedulla led the team with 26 points in the victory and Jaemyn Brakefield added 16 points off the bench as five different Rebels reached double-figures in scoring.

Ole Miss shot 50.9% from the floor as a team in the win and is now 6-0 on the season when it shoots 50% or better from the field. Pedulla, a Virginia Tech transfer, is now averaging 15.2 points per game this season and he's also shooting 40.4% from the 3-point line.

Why Tennessee can cover

Meanwhile, the Volunteers enjoyed a 79-76 win over Alabama on Saturday thanks to a 35-footer from senior guard Jahmai Mashack as time expired. Mashack is well known as one of the country's best on-ball defenders and he took over late in the game, drawing a foul on a missed free throw attempt and hitting both of his free throws to swing momentum in Tennessee's favor before delivering the game-winner.

Chaz Lanier and Jordan Gainey both added 18 points in the crucial victory and Zakai Zeigler added 15 points and four assists. Tennessee's winning streak is now up to four games and CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm moved the Volunteers up to a No. 1 seed in his most recent 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket update. Tennessee is 16-12 against the spread this season.

