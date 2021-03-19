Despite being the No. 12 seed in the Midwest Region of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, the Oregon State Beavers have several reasons to be optimistic about their chances in Friday's first-round contest against the fifth-seeded Tennessee Volunteers. At least one 12th-seeded team has advanced to the second round in 30 of the last 35 years. In 2019, three of the four No. 12 seeds were victorious in the opening round, with two winning by 18 or more points. Oregon State (17-12) enters the 2021 NCAA Tournament on a roll, as it captured the first conference tournament championship in school history by posting upset victories over UCLA, Oregon and Colorado in the Pac-12 tournament over a three-day span. Tennessee forward John Fulkerson is day-to-day after suffering head and facial injuries in the SEC Tournament.

Tip-off from Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Volunteers (18-8) are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Oregon State odds at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 131. Before making any Oregon State vs. Tennessee picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Tennessee vs. Oregon State spread: Volunteers -8.5

Tennessee vs. Oregon State over-under: 131 points

Tennessee vs. Oregon State money line: Volunteers -450, Beavers +350

TENN: The Volunteers are 0-4 against the spread in their last four NCAA Tournament games

OSU: The Beavers are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 contests

Why Tennessee can cover

The Volunteers' offense is powered by freshman guards Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson, who have combined to record 42.2 percent of the team's points over its last five games. Springer leads Tennessee with 12.5 points per contest while Johnson has produced an average of 11.2. In the Volunteers' 73-68 loss to Alabama in the semifinals of the SEC tournament, Johnson scored a club-high 20 points and fell one rebound shy of a double-double for the second straight game, while Springer finished with 18 points.

Victory Bailey Jr., who is third on the team in scoring (11 points), is familiar with Oregon State. The junior guard averaged 7.3 points and 1.5 steals while shooting 45.8 percent from the field in four meetings with the Beavers before transferring from Oregon. Senior wing Yves Pons, one of the nation's top defenders, has made a career-high 17 steals this season along with 47 blocked shots, including an SEC tournament-record nine against Florida on March 12.

Why Oregon State can cover

The Beavers defied the critics this season, becoming the first team to win the Pac-12 tournament after being picked to finish last in the preseason poll. Thanks to that success, they enter the 2021 NCAA Tournament having won six of their last seven contests. Oregon State did an excellent job defending the long-range shot as it had the lowest percentage of successful 3-pointers (30.7) in the conference.

Despite being held under 10 points for just the fourth time in 29 outings this season in the Pac-12 championship game, Ethan Thompson leads the Beavers in scoring (15.3 points). The senior guard, who also is first on the team in assists (3.9) and steals (1.3), joined Gary Payton as the only players in school history with over 1,400 points and 400 assists in their careers. Junior forward Maurice Calloo scored a team-high 15 points in 21 minutes off the bench in the win over Colorado after totaling 12 while averaging 8.3 minutes in his previous nine games.

