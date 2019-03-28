Tennessee vs. Purdue in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Game prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream
The No. 2 seed Volunteers face the No. 3 seed Boilermakers in a South Regional semifinal
No. 2 seed Tennessee has a chance to make the Elite Eight for the second time in school history when it plays No. 3 seed Purdue on Thursday. The Vols escaped against Iowa in the second round. Tennessee was up by 21 points at halftime, and as many as 25 points in the game, but the Hawkeyes came back to tie the game with 20 seconds left and force overtime. Grant Williams scored six of his 19 points in overtime.
Purdue has rolled through the first two rounds of the tournament. First, it defeated Old Dominion by 13 points and then dominated Villanova from start to finish, winning 87-61. Carsen Edwards has scored a tournament-high 68 points, including a 42-point outburst against Villanova. Edwards hit nine 3-pointers in the game. Tennessee will have to find an answer to stop Matt Haarms, the Boilermakers 7'3 center. Haarms is shooting over 63 percent from the field this year and is averaging 13.9 points per game in the team's last eight games.
Viewing information
- When: Thursday, 7:29 p.m.
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: TBS
- Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
Predictions, picks
