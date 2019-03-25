Tennessee vs. Purdue odds: 2019 NCAA Tournament picks, Sweet 16 predictions from simulation on 11-5 run

Teams that are no strangers to the Sweet 16 meet when No. 3 seed Purdue takes on No. 2 seed Tennessee on Thursday. The Boilermakers (25-9) are making their fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance and third Sweet 16 in a row, while the Volunteers (31-5) are in their sixth Sweet 16 since 2000 and eighth overall. Tipoff is set for 7:29 p.m. ET from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, and the winner advances to play the Virginia vs. Oregon winner Saturday. The Volunteers are favored by one in the latest Tennessee vs. Purdue odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 146.5. Before making any Tennessee vs. Purdue picks of your own, read the 2019 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Volunteers tied a school record for wins in a season with their overtime victory over Iowa on Sunday. Tennessee enters with a distinct edge over Purdue in field goal percentage and scoring. In fact, the Vols are sixth in field goal percentage (49.6) and ninth in scoring (81.6), while Purdue is 155th (44.7) and 70th (76.1), respectively.

Junior guard Jordan Bone boasts the best assist-to-turnover ratio in school history at 2.72. Senior guard Lamonte Turner also has been stepping up, scoring 15 against Iowa while averaging 17.3 points in his last three. He erupted for 24 against Auburn in the SEC Tournament.

Purdue also is on fire, winning eight of its last 10. The Boilermakers, who tied Michigan State for the Big Ten regular-season title at 16-4, have at least 25 victories for the fourth straight season, and they've been doing it with defense. Over the last nine games, Purdue held its opponents to 59.9 points per game, 36 percent shooting and 28 percent from 3-point range.

The Boilermakers, who are 22nd nationally in scoring differential at plus-10, have been even better over their last three games at plus-12.3. Junior guard Carsen Edwards exploded for 42 points in the second-round win over Villanova and is averaging 34 points in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

