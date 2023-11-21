The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers will face off against the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers in the semifinals of the 2023 Maui Invitational on Tuesday night. Both teams are 4-0 on the season and Tennessee advanced to the semifinals with a 73-56 win over Syracuse on Monday while Purdue bested Gonzaga 73-63 later in the day. These teams last met in the Sweet 16 of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, where Purdue won a 99-94 thriller in overtime to advance to the regional final. Now they'll go head-to-head for the chance to take on the winner of Kansas vs. Marquette in the Maui Invitational final on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu. Purdue is favored by 3 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Purdue odds, while the over/under is set at 133 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Purdue vs. Tennessee picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2023-24 season on an 88-57 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it saw huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Purdue-Tennessee. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Tennessee vs. Purdue spread: Purdue -3

Tennessee vs. Purdue over/under: 133 points

Tennessee vs. Purdue money line: Tennessee +134, Purdue: -159

Tennessee vs. Purdue picks: See picks here

Why Tennessee can cover

The Volunteers are coming off their second Sweet 16 appearance under Rick Barnes last season and returned 56.2% of their scoring while adding two dynamic scorers in the transfer portal. Dalton Knecht averaged 20.2 points per game for Northern Colorado last season and is averaging 19.0 points per game over Tennessee's first four games while Jordan Gainey is averaging 10.5 points off the bench after transferring in from USC-Upstate.

Meanwhile, Josiah-Jordan James is off the a great start in his fifth season in Rick Barnes' program, averaging 12.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. James had 15 points and 12 rebounds in Monday's win over Syracuse while Jonas Aidoo also notched a double-double with 14 points and 11 boards. Knecht led all scorers with 17 points and will be a focal point of Purdue's defensive gameplan.

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue is coming off a stunning loss in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament against Fairleigh Dickinson as No. 1 seed but national player of the year Zach Edey returned to right that wrong. The 7-foot-4 center is college basketball's biggest matchup problem and he's averaging 21.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.5 blocks over Purdue's first four games.

In addition to their win over Gonzaga on Monday, the Boilermakers made easy work of Samford, Morehead State and Xavier. They've won all four of their games by double-digits now and have been particularly dominant defending the 3-point line, allowing opponents to shoot just 21.0% from beyond the arc thus far. See which team to pick here.

How to make Tennessee vs. Purdue picks

The model has simulated Purdue vs. Tennessee 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Purdue, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on an 88-57 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.