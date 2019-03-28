Tennessee vs. Purdue score: Live 2019 NCAA Tournament updates, Sweet 16 highlights, stream, TV info
Follow along with coverage of the Vols and the Boilermakers in the Sweet 16 on Thursday
LOUISVILLE, KY. -- Purdue and Tennessee will meet in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night in Louisville, Kentucky, looking to end their respective Elite Eight droughts.
Purdue hasn't advanced to the Elite Eight in nearly two decades (since 2000), and Tennessee hasn't been there in nearly one (since 2009). One streak will end tonight. Purdue has the momentum coming in after rolling in the first two rounds, replete with a 26 point beatdown of reigning title winner Villanova on Saturday. Tennessee, meanwhile, has struggled in its first two tournament games. The Vols barely beat No. 15 seed Colgate in the first round, and nearly endured the biggest blown lead in tournament history before defeating No. 10 seed Iowa in overtime.
Thursday's game brings a contrasting attack that will pit old school versus new school. Purdue has fully embraced the 3-point revolution, shooting on average 27 per game this season, which ranks inside the top-30 most attempts in Division I. Tennessee, meanwhile, is taking fewer than 19 per game and relies heavily on veterans Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield using their chiseled frames to work their way into the lane for easy buckets.
"[This is] a very tough Tennessee team and we know we've got our hands full," said Purdue coach Matt Painter on Thursday.
"Very well coached, very tough, very disciplined. Play with a lot of passion. And I know your guys are really looking forward to it and getting out there tomorrow night and competing."
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the game from Louisville, Kentucky with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
Viewing information
- When: Thursday at 7:29 p.m. ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: TBS
- Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
Tennessee vs. Purdue live updates
