The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers will take on the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 6 p.m. ET Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Volunteers are 4-0 overall and 4-0 at home, while Saint Joseph's is 0-4 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Hawks are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine Monday games. The Volunteers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games as a favorite.

The Volunteers are favored by 22 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Saint Joseph's odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 147.

Tennessee vs. Saint Joseph's spread: Tennessee -22

Tennessee vs. Saint Joseph's over-under: 147 points

Tennessee vs. Saint Joseph's money line: Tennessee -7000, Saint Joseph's +1600

What you need to know about Tennessee

Tennessee took its matchup at home this past Friday with ease, bagging a 103-49 win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. Guard Jaden Springer was the offensive standout of the game for Tennessee, picking up 21 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds.

The Volunteers rank first in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 47.5 on average.

What you need to know about Saint Joseph's

Saint Joseph's has to be aching after a tough 88-68 defeat to the Villanova Wildcats this past Saturday. Despite the loss, Saint Joseph's had strong showings from guard Jordan Hall, who had 17 points and six assists along with six rebounds, and forward Taylor Funk, who had 17 points.

The Hawks are stumbling into the contest with the 19th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 89.8 on average.

