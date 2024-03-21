The second-seeded Tennessee Volunteers face the 15th-seeded Saint Peter's Peacocks in a 2024 NCAA Tournament Midwest Region first-round matchup on Thursday. The Peacocks (19-13) are making their second NCAA Tournament appearance in the past three years after defeating Fairfield 68-63 in the MAAC title game. Saint Peter's stunned Kentucky in the first round in 2022 on the way to an Elite Eight run. The Volunteers (24-8), who won the SEC regular-season championship, have dropped two straight, including a 73-56 loss to Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. Tennessee is making its 26th all-time NCAA Tournament appearance, while Saint Peter's is making its fifth.

Tipoff from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., is set for 9:20 p.m. ET. The Volunteers are 21.5-point favorites in the latest Saint Peter's vs. Tennessee odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 130.

Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Saint Peter's vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Saint Peter's spread: Tennessee -21.5

Tennessee vs. Saint Peter's over/under: 130 points

Tennessee vs. Saint Peter's money line: Saint Peter's +1525, Tennessee -3636

SP: The Peacocks have covered the spread in 18 of their last 26 games (+9.25 units)

TENN: The Volunteers have covered the first-half spread in 20 of their last 33 games (+6.15 units)

Why Tennessee can cover

The Volunteers have been led by senior guard Dalton Knecht, who has posted double-digit scoring in each of the past 18 games. He poured in a season-high 40 points, while grabbing four rebounds in an 85-81 loss to Kentucky in the regular-season finale on March 9. The transfer from Northern Colorado has played in 32 games for Tennessee, all starts, and is averaging 21.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30 minutes.

Junior forward Jonas Aidoo has also helped power the offense. He has reached double-figure scoring in eight of the past nine games. He has also posted eight double-doubles on the year. His season-best effort was a 29-point and 11-rebound performance in a 74-56 win over Georgia Southern on Dec. 12. In 32 games, all starts, he is averaging 11.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 25.3 minutes.

Why Saint Peter's can cover

Sophomore forward Corey Washington had a breakout season for the Peacocks, leading the team in scoring and rebounding. In 25 games, including 22 starts, he is averaging 16.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 28.7 minutes. In the MAAC championship game win over Fairfield, he poured in 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Senior guard Latrell Reid has reached double-figure scoring 21 times and has registered a pair of double-doubles on the year. The first time was an 11-point and 11-assist effort in an 81-68 win at Manhattan on Jan. 14. He poured in 15 points and dished off 17 assists in an 89-57 win over Manhattan on March 3. In 32 games, all starts, he is averaging 11.1 points, 4.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 32.9 minutes.

