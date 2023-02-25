Who's Playing

South Carolina @ Tennessee

Current Records: South Carolina 10-18; Tennessee 20-8

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks haven't won a contest against the #11 Tennessee Volunteers since Feb. 15 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Gamecocks and Tennessee will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

USC was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 78-76 to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The losing side was boosted by guard Jacobi Wright, who had 18 points.

Meanwhile, Tennessee was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 68-63 to the Texas A&M Aggies. Guard Zakai Zeigler had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 34 minutes with and four turnovers.

USC is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 8-2 ATS in away games but only 15-13 all in all.

The losses put USC at 10-18 and the Volunteers at 20-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Gamecocks have only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Tennessee's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.90%, which places them first in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 20-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tennessee have won ten out of their last 14 games against South Carolina.