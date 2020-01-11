Tennessee vs. South Carolina: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Tennessee vs. South Carolina basketball game
Who's Playing
South Carolina @ Tennessee
Current Records: South Carolina 8-6; Tennessee 9-5
What to Know
The South Carolina Gamecocks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Tennessee Volunteers at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee should still be riding high after a victory, while the Gamecocks will be looking to right the ship.
The Gamecocks received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 81-68 to the Florida Gators. One thing holding the Gamecocks back was the mediocre play of G A.J. Lawson, who did not have his best game; he played for 34 minutes with 3-for-15 shooting and four turnovers.
Meanwhile, Tennessee beat the Missouri Tigers 69-59 on Tuesday. Six players on the Volunteers scored in the double digits: G Jordan Bowden (13), G Santiago Vescovi (12), F John Fulkerson (11), G Jalen Johnson (11), G Yves Pons (11), and G Josiah-Jordan James (11).
The Gamecocks ended up a good deal behind the Volunteers when they played when the two teams previously met in February of last year, losing 85-73. Can USC avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tennessee have won five out of their last eight games against South Carolina.
- Feb 13, 2019 - Tennessee 85 vs. South Carolina 73
- Jan 29, 2019 - Tennessee 92 vs. South Carolina 70
- Feb 13, 2018 - Tennessee 70 vs. South Carolina 67
- Jan 20, 2018 - Tennessee 70 vs. South Carolina 63
- Feb 25, 2017 - South Carolina 82 vs. Tennessee 55
- Jan 11, 2017 - South Carolina 70 vs. Tennessee 60
- Feb 24, 2016 - South Carolina 84 vs. Tennessee 58
- Jan 23, 2016 - Tennessee 78 vs. South Carolina 69
