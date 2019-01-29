Tennessee vs. South Carolina odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 22-10 run

No. 1 Tennessee (18-1, 6-0 SEC) has proven to be among the most balanced teams in college basketball this season and enters Tuesday on a 14-game winning streak. But life at the top can be challenging as the Vols have had some close calls since ascending to the top of the rankings. They're set for another battle Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET when they travel to take on South Carolina. The Vols are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. South Carolina odds, with the over-under set at 154.5. Before locking in your own Tennessee vs. South Carolina picks, check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. And it enters Week 13 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 22-10 run on top-rated college basketball picks against the spread.

The model takes aim at Tennessee vs. South Carolina. It's leaning under, and it also has found a massive flaw in this spread, saying one side hits in almost 70 percent of simulations.

The model has taken Tennessee's balance into account. Grant Williams (20.2 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game) and Admiral Schofield (16.6, 6.6) are the Vols' two biggest names, but they are eight or nine deep with quality players.

In their win over West Virginia in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge over the weekend, it was guard Lamonte Turner who exploded with 23 points and five assists. Guards Jordan Bone and Jordan Bowden, along with forward Kyle Alexander, also average over 9.0 points per game and can go off on any given night.

But Frank Martin's Gamecocks are off to a blistering 5-1 start in SEC play and should make it challenging for the Vols to cover the Tennessee vs. South Carolina spread.

The Gamecocks (10-9, 5-1 SEC) played a brutal non-conference schedule that included a four-game losing streak with setbacks coming against Michigan, Virginia and Clemson during that span. But that stretch helped prepare South Carolina for conference play, and it has paid off early with SEC wins over Florida, Mississippi State, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Auburn.

And though Tennessee enters this contest ranked No. 1 in the nation, the Vols have failed to cover in their past two conference games. Alabama (+13) took UT to the wire, as did Vanderbilt (+9).

The model predicts which side of the Tennessee vs. South Carolina spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations.