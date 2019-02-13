Tennessee vs. South Carolina odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 99-67 roll

No. 1-ranked Tennessee hopes to continue its domination of the Southeastern Conference Wednesday when the Volunteers host South Carolina. The Volunteers (22-1, 10-0) and Gamecocks (12-11, 7-3) meet at Thompson-Boling Arena with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Tennessee has been red-hot since losing to Kansas on Nov. 23, and entered the top spot in The Associated Press poll four weeks ago. Tennessee has already beaten South Carolina, posting a 92-70 win on the road on Jan. 29. The Volunteers are 15-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. South Carolina odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 149. You'll want to see the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model before laying any Tennessee vs. South Carolina picks down of your own.

Tennessee enters the game with a seemingly huge offensive advantage. The Volunteers are seventh in the nation in points (85.4), while the Gamecocks are ranked 145th (74.1). Defensively, Tennessee also has the edge, giving up 67.3 points (73rd nationally) compared to 73.7 (240th) for South Carolina. The Volunteers have won 18 in a row and are unbeaten in 14 home games.

Tennessee has five players averaging double figures, including Grant Williams (19.9), Admiral Schofield (16.5), Jordan Bone (13.3), Lamonte Turner (11.8) and Jordan Bowden (11.3). The Volunteers have dominated the series, having won the past three games and 19 of the past 23.

But just because the Vols are extremely strong on both ends of the floor does not guarantee they'll cover the Tennessee vs. South Carolina spread on Wednesday.

The Gamecocks have split the past four games played at Tennessee and South Carolina is 8-4 in its past 12 games. The Gamecocks' only conference losses have been to the three teams above them in the conference standings, with two of those on the road. Freshman guard A.J. Lawson and senior forward Chris Silva are South Carolina's top scorers (13.7 points per game). Silva had a memorable game against Tennessee last month, scoring 28 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Lawson has steadily improved throughout conference play and is coming off an impressive showing on Saturday in a win over Arkansas with 24 points and seven rebounds. Tennessee is just 6-6-1 against the spread as home favorites.

