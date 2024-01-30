Two of the top teams in the SEC will clash on Tuesday night when the South Carolina Gamecocks will face the fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a key matchup in Knoxville, Tenn. The Gamecocks (17-3, 5-2 SEC), who have won three in a row and four of five, are tied with three teams for third place in the conference, just one game behind Alabama and one-half game behind Tennessee. South Carolina downed Missouri 72-64 on Saturday. The Volunteers (15-4, 5-1 SEC), who have won four in a row and 11 of 12, defeated Vanderbilt 75-62 on Saturday.

Tipoff from Food City Center is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Tennessee leads the all-time series 52-28, including a 31-9 edge in games played in Knoxville. The Volunteers are 14-point favorites in the latest South Carolina vs. Tennessee odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 136.5. Before making any Tennessee vs. South Carolina picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina spread: Tennessee -14

Tennessee vs. South Carolina over/under: 136.5 points

Tennessee vs. South Carolina money line: South Carolina +725, Tennessee -1173

SC: The Gamecocks have hit the team total over in 8 of their last 11 road games (+4.60 units)

TENN: The Volunteers have hit the first-half money line in 16 of their last 19 home games (+9.80 units)

Why Tennessee can cover

Senior guard Dalton Knecht, who is in his first season with the program after spending the last two at Northern Colorado, has been on fire. He has scored 25 or more points in each of the last five games. In an 85-66 win over Florida, Knecht scored 39 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Earlier this year, he scored 37 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out three assists and had two blocks in a 100-92 loss to 17th-ranked North Carolina. For the year, he is averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Also helping power the Volunteers is junior forward Jonas Aidoo. He nearly had a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds in the win at Vanderbilt on Saturday. For the year, he has registered five double-doubles, including a 29-point and 11 rebound effort in a 74-56 win over Georgia Southern on Dec. 12. In 19 games, all starts, he is averaging 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 assists in 24.1 minutes.

Why South Carolina can cover

Junior guard Meechie Johnson, who is in his second season with the Gamecocks after two years at Ohio State, has started all 19 games he has played in. He leads the team, averaging 15.7 points per game, to go along with 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Johnson has reached 20 or more points six times, including 24 in the SEC opener against Mississippi State on Jan. 6. That effort earned him his first SEC Player of the Week honors.

Senior forward B.J. Mack, who is in his first year with the program after playing three years at Wofford and one at South Florida, is just one of three players averaging double-digit scoring. In 20 games, all starts, Mack is averaging 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 25.4 minutes of action. He has four 20-point scoring outings this season, including a season-high 27 points against Grand Canyon on Nov. 19. In 85 games, including 69 starts, at Wofford, he averaged 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

