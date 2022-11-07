Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech @ No. 11 Tennessee

What to Know

The #11 Tennessee Volunteers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee went 27-8 last season and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Michigan Wolverines 76-68. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Tennessee Tech (11-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee have won all of the games they've played against Tennessee Tech in the last eight years.