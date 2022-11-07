Who's Playing
Tennessee Tech @ No. 11 Tennessee
What to Know
The #11 Tennessee Volunteers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee went 27-8 last season and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Michigan Wolverines 76-68. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Tennessee Tech (11-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tennessee have won all of the games they've played against Tennessee Tech in the last eight years.
- Nov 26, 2021 - Tennessee 80 vs. Tennessee Tech 69
- Dec 18, 2020 - Tennessee 103 vs. Tennessee Tech 49
- Dec 29, 2018 - Tennessee 96 vs. Tennessee Tech 53
- Dec 13, 2016 - Tennessee 74 vs. Tennessee Tech 68