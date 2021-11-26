Who's Playing
Tennessee Tech @ No. 15 Tennessee
Current Records: Tennessee Tech 2-3; Tennessee 3-1
What to Know
The #15 Tennessee Volunteers will square off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Volunteers had enough points to win and then some against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sunday, taking their game 89-72. Tennessee can attribute much of their success to guard Zakai Zeigler, who had 18 points and five assists. Zeigler had some trouble finding his footing against the Villanova Wildcats this past Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.
As for Tennessee Tech, they have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Lipscomb Bisons on Tuesday. Tennessee Tech strolled past Lipscomb with points to spare, taking the contest 88-77.
Tennessee was totally in charge when the two teams previously met in December of last year, breezing past the Golden Eagles 103-49 at home. Will the Volunteers repeat their success, or does Tennessee Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tennessee have won all of the games they've played against Tennessee Tech in the last seven years.
- Dec 18, 2020 - Tennessee 103 vs. Tennessee Tech 49
- Dec 29, 2018 - Tennessee 96 vs. Tennessee Tech 53
- Dec 13, 2016 - Tennessee 74 vs. Tennessee Tech 68