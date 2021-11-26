Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech @ No. 15 Tennessee

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 2-3; Tennessee 3-1

What to Know

The #15 Tennessee Volunteers will square off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Volunteers had enough points to win and then some against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sunday, taking their game 89-72. Tennessee can attribute much of their success to guard Zakai Zeigler, who had 18 points and five assists. Zeigler had some trouble finding his footing against the Villanova Wildcats this past Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

As for Tennessee Tech, they have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Lipscomb Bisons on Tuesday. Tennessee Tech strolled past Lipscomb with points to spare, taking the contest 88-77.

Tennessee was totally in charge when the two teams previously met in December of last year, breezing past the Golden Eagles 103-49 at home. Will the Volunteers repeat their success, or does Tennessee Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee have won all of the games they've played against Tennessee Tech in the last seven years.