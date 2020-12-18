The No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers will host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee is 3-0 overall and 3-0 at home, while Tennessee Tech is 0-7 overall and 0-5 on the road. The programs last played two years ago with the Volunteers beating the Golden Eagles 96-53 to cover as 32.5-point favorites.

However, Tennessee Tech had covered in each of the previous two meetings in 2016 and 2014. The Volunteers are favored by 29 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 129.5.

Here are several college basketball odds for Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech spread: Tennessee -29

Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech over-under: 129.5 points

What you need to know about Tennessee



Tennessee is coming off a dominant 79-38 win over Appalachian State to cover comfortably as a 19-point favorite. Four players on Tennessee scored in double digits: Guard Victor Bailey Jr. (13), forward John Fulkerson (12), guard Jaden Springer (12) and guard Josiah-Jordan James (11).

The Volunteers are coming along offensively but they've been playing absolutely smothering defense in the meantime. Tennessee has limited opponents to 33.6 percent shooting from the floor and has forced 19.3 turnovers per game. Fulkerson currently leads the Vols in both scoring (12.7 ppg) and rebounding (6.7 rpg).

What you need to know about Tennessee Tech

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech lost 74-50 to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Wednesday. Kenny White Jr. had 12 points and Tujautae Williams had 10 points with both players coming off the bench. The Golden Eagles have already played five of their seven games on the road this season.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tennessee ranks first in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 47 on average. The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, are 37th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 59.7 on average.

