The No. 11 Tennessee Vols will try to get off to a quick start to the 2022-23 college basketball season when they face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Monday night. Tennessee blew out No. 2 Gonzaga in an exhibition game at the end of October, adding some hype heading into the season. Tennessee Tech went 11-21 last season and features almost an entirely new roster this year.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Vols are favored by 35.5 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 142.5. Before entering any Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech spread: Tennessee -35.5

Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech over-under: 142.5 points

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee's season might not officially begin until Monday night, but the Vols earned some national respect when they beat No. 2 Gonzaga by 19 points in an exhibition game last month. Transfer guard Tyreke Key poured in 26 points, knocking down 4 of 7 attempts from 3-point range. Key did not play last season after undergoing shoulder surgery, but he is set to make an immediate impact for Tennessee.

The Vols are coming off their first SEC tournament title since 1979 and return multiple key players from last year's team. They are led by veteran guard Santiago Vescovi, who averaged 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Tennessee Tech has 13 newcomers on its roster, so it is likely not prepared to compete with a team like Tennessee early in the year.

Why Tennessee Tech can cover

Tennessee Tech went 11-21 overall last year, so a complete overhaul might not be the worst thing for the program. The Golden Eagles also played a close game against Tennessee last year, easily covering the 22-point spread in an 11-point loss. They have an additional 13.5 points to work with this time around, which makes the spread look too large.

The Golden Eagles added several high-level transfers, including guard Grant Slatten from Ole Miss. He scored seven points in an exhibition win over Cumberland at the end of October, while Brett Thompson scored a team-high 17 points. Tennessee lost its leading scorer from last year, giving bettors another reason to take the Golden Eagles and the points in this game.

