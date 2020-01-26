Tennessee vs. Texas A&M: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ Tennessee

Current Records: Texas A&M 9-9; Tennessee 12-7

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies are 1-3 against the Tennessee Volunteers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. A&M and Tennessee will face off in an SEC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. A&M's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Tennessee hopes will continue.

The Aggies received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 73-62 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Guard Wendell Mitchell had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just nine points on 3-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, Tennessee was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 74-68 to the Kansas Jayhawks. Tennessee got a solid performance out of guard Yves Pons, who had 24 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Pons didn't help his team much against the Ole Miss Rebels last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Pons' points were the most he has had all season.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee have won three out of their last four games against Texas A&M.