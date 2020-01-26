Tennessee vs. Texas A&M: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Tennessee vs. Texas A&M basketball game
Who's Playing
Texas A&M @ Tennessee
Current Records: Texas A&M 9-9; Tennessee 12-7
What to Know
The Texas A&M Aggies are 1-3 against the Tennessee Volunteers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. A&M and Tennessee will face off in an SEC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. A&M's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Tennessee hopes will continue.
The Aggies received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 73-62 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Guard Wendell Mitchell had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just nine points on 3-for-13 shooting.
Meanwhile, Tennessee was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 74-68 to the Kansas Jayhawks. Tennessee got a solid performance out of guard Yves Pons, who had 24 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Pons didn't help his team much against the Ole Miss Rebels last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Pons' points were the most he has had all season.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tennessee have won three out of their last four games against Texas A&M.
- Feb 02, 2019 - Tennessee 93 vs. Texas A&M 76
- Jan 13, 2018 - Tennessee 75 vs. Texas A&M 62
- Dec 29, 2016 - Tennessee 73 vs. Texas A&M 63
- Jan 09, 2016 - Texas A&M 92 vs. Tennessee 88
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MSU vs. Minnesota odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Michigan State vs. Minnesota game 10,000...
-
Maryland vs. Indiana odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Maryland vs. Indiana game 10,000 times.
-
ASU outlasts Arizona in wild finish
A controversial no-call marked the end of a thrilling Pac-12 game between Arizona and Arizona...
-
Winners and losers from Saturday
A spin through Saturday's slate, taking a peek at who won -- and lost -- the day
-
Kentucky holds off Texas Tech in OT
Takeaways to know: Nick Richards might be the SEC's best; TTU could be in danger of missing...
-
Indiana vs. Maryland: pick, odds, TV
The Hoosiers play host to the No. 17 Terrapins against an Indiana team that is 11-1 at home
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home