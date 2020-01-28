Tennessee vs. Texas A&M: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Tennessee vs. Texas A&M basketball game
Who's Playing
Texas A&M @ Tennessee
Current Records: Texas A&M 9-9; Tennessee 12-7
What to Know
Get ready for an SEC battle as the Texas A&M Aggies and the Tennessee Volunteers will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET this evening at Thompson-Boling Arena. A&M's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Tennessee hopes will continue.
A&M received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 73-62 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. One thing holding the Aggies back was the mediocre play of guard Wendell Mitchell, who did not have his best game; he finished with only nine points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Tennessee was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 74-68 to the Kansas Jayhawks. A silver lining for Tennessee was the play of guard Yves Pons, who had 24 points in addition to seven rebounds and three blocks. Pons didn't help his team much against the Ole Miss Rebels last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Pons' points were the most he has had all season.
A&M is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-3 against the spread when expected to lose.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Volunteers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: 124
Series History
Tennessee have won three out of their last four games against Texas A&M.
- Feb 02, 2019 - Tennessee 93 vs. Texas A&M 76
- Jan 13, 2018 - Tennessee 75 vs. Texas A&M 62
- Dec 29, 2016 - Tennessee 73 vs. Texas A&M 63
- Jan 09, 2016 - Texas A&M 92 vs. Tennessee 88
