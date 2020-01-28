Tennessee vs. Texas A&M odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 28 predictions from model on 22-13 run
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Tennessee vs. Texas A&M game 10,000 times.
The Tennessee Volunteers look to win their fourth in a row over the Texas A&M Aggies when they meet in SEC action on Tuesday in Knoxville, Tenn. The Aggies (9-9), who are tied for seventh in the conference at 3-3, are 2-1 on the road, while the Volunteers (12-7), who are third in the SEC at 4-2, are 8-3 on their home floor.
Tip-off from Thompson-Boling Arena is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Tennessee leads the all-time series 8-5. The Volunteers are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Texas A&M odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 123.5. Before making any Texas A&M vs. Tennessee picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 13 of the 2019-20 season on a 22-13 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen some huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Tennessee vs. Texas A&M. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Texas A&M vs. Tennessee:
- Tennessee vs. Texas A&M spread: Tennessee -11.5
- Tennessee vs. Texas A&M over-under: 123.5 points
- Tennessee vs. Texas A&M money line: Texas A&M +496, Tennessee -746
- TA&M: 9-8 against unranked opponents
- TENN: 39th nationally in free throw percentage at 75.7
Why Tennessee can cover
Tennessee is holding opponents to 55.4 points per game at Thompson-Boling Arena and leads the SEC in both scoring defense (59.8 ppg, 10th nationally) and field-goal percentage defense (.382, 16th nationally). Only four opponents -- Cincinnati, LSU, Georgia and Kansas -- have been able to score 70 points. The Volunteers also rank ninth in the country, and first in the conference, with 5.9 blocks per game.
Senior guard Jordan Bowden leads Tennessee in scoring at 12.6 points per game and he is averaging 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He has scored in double figures in four straight and five of the last six games. Against Kansas on Saturday, he poured in 19 points, while chipping in 21 in a win at Vanderbilt on Jan. 18. In three career games against the Aggies, Bowden is averaging 12.6 points, including a 16-point performance last season.
Why Texas A&M can cover
Even so, the Volunteers aren't a lock to cover the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M spread. That's because Texas A&M has won three of its last four games played at Tennessee. The Aggies enter the game among the top 50 nationally in defensive field-goal percentage (39th at .393) and scoring defense (45th at 63.4). Texas A&M is also 4-0 against the spread in its last four games following an against the spread loss.
Although Aggies senior Josh Nebo is tied for first as the NCAA's active career leader in blocks with 256, he also leads the team in scoring at 12.5 points per game and is shooting 71.8 percent from the floor. In SEC action, Nebo is averaging a team-high 14.5 points on 29 of 37 shooting (78.4 percent). Against LSU on Jan. 14, Nebo scored a season-high 20 points and was just one rebound short of recording his fifth double-double of the year.
How to make Tennessee vs. Texas A&M picks
SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it says Texas A&M senior guard Wendell Mitchell will score nearly a point more than his average, while Tennessee sophomore forward Uros Plavsic will better his average by two points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Texas A&M vs. Tennessee? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years, and find out.
