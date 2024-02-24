No. 5 Tennessee (20-6, 10-3 SEC) will try to avenge its 85-69 loss to Texas A&M (15-11, 6-7) from two weeks ago when the SEC foes square off in a rematch on Saturday night. The Vols have won three straight games since that setback, including a 72-67 win at Missouri on Tuesday. Texas A&M has lost its three games since beating Tennessee, falling to Arkansas at home earlier this week. The Aggies desperately need another signature win to stabilize their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Texas A&M odds, while the over/under is 146 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Texas A&M vs. Tennessee picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 season on a 136-89 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-13 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Texas A&M vs. Tennessee. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M spread: Tennessee -10.5

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M over/under: 146 points

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M money line: Tennessee -582, Texas A&M +422

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M picks: See picks here

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee has won five of its six games in February to remain in contention for the SEC regular-season title, sitting one game behind Alabama heading into Saturday's action. The Vols have bounced back from their loss in College Station with a three-game winning streak that includes blowout wins over Arkansas and Vanderbilt. They also escaped with a 72-67 win at Missouri on Tuesday, as Dalton Knecht scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half.

Sophomore forward Tobe Awaka aided in Tennessee's rally, posting a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Knecht is averaging a team-high 20.0 points per game this season, finishing with 22 points and seven rebounds in the first meeting with Texas A&M. The Vols are 15-1 in their last 16 home games, while Texas A&M is 4-10 against the spread in its last 14 SEC games.

Why Texas A&M can cover

Texas A&M has covered the spread in four of the last six meetings between these teams, including its dominant win two weeks ago. Senior guard Tyrece Radford had 27 points, five rebounds and five assists, while junior guard Wade Taylor IV poured in 25 points and dished out seven assists. Taylor knocked down five 3-pointers during a red-hot stretch in the first half to give his team firm control of the game.

The Aggies have lost three games since then and are currently on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, but a win in Knoxville would drastically change their outlook. Taylor, who was the Preseason SEC Player of the Year, is averaging 19.1 points and 3.8 assists per game. Radford is adding 15.3 points and 5.3 rebounds, while senior forward Henry Coleman III is chipping in 10.2 points and 6.6 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

How to make Tennessee vs. Texas A&M picks

The model has simulated Texas A&M vs. Tennessee 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Texas A&M, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 136-89 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.