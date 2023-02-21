An SEC showdown features the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (20-7) going on the road to match up against the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies (20-7) on Tuesday evening. Tennessee has been in a slump, dropping four of its past six games, though one of the wins did come against then-No. 1 Alabama. Kentucky topped the Volunteers 66-54 on Saturday. Meanwhile, Texas A&M is rolling right now. The Aggies have won five straight games, outlasting Missouri 69-60 on Feb. 18. Josiah-Jordan James (ankle) and Julian Phillips (hip) remain day-to-day for Tennessee.

Tipoff in College Stadium, Texas, is set for 7 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Aggies as 1.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Texas A&M odds. The over/under for total points is set at 129. Before locking in any Texas A&M vs. Tennessee picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M spread: Texas A&M -1.5

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M over/under: 129 points

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M money line: Texas A&M -125, Tennessee +105

UT: 14-13 against the spread this season

TAMU: 18-9 against the spread this season

Why Tennessee can cover

Senior guard Santiago Vescovi is a skilled and versatile playmaker in the backcourt. Vescovi is able to penetrate the lane to score or dish it off to a teammate. The Uruguay native averages 12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Vescovi also has a knack for steals, ranking fifth in the conference with 2.0 steals per game. On Feb. 15, he totaled 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler is another quick and agile difference-maker. Zeigler has good vision to find the open man and ranks second in the conference in assists (5.4). The New York native also averages 10.8 points and two steals per game. He's dished out at least seven assists in three of his last four games. On Feb. 11, Zeigler finished with 11 points, 10 assists and two steals.

Why Texas A&M can cover

The Aggies have been one of the best-scoring offenses in the SEC. They head into this matchup ranked tied for third in points (74.3), fifth in field-goal percentage (.444), and fourth in 3-point percentage (.331). Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV has been a major contributor to this squad. Taylor IV can create his own shot with ease and has solid range on his jumpers.

The Texas native also scans the floor quickly to dime the open man. Taylor IV is fifth in the conference in assists (4.2) with 15.6 points per game. Additionally, he shoots 37% from downtown. Taylor IV dropped 20-plus points in three of his last four games. In his previous matchup, he totaled 21 points, four rebounds, and six assists.

