Who's Playing

Texas @ Tennessee

Current Records: Texas 17-3; Tennessee 17-3

What to Know

The #4 Tennessee Volunteers will play host again and welcome the #10 Texas Longhorns to Thompson-Boling Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET Saturday. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 103 points combined.

The Georgia Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Tennessee proved too difficult a challenge. The Volunteers took their game against the Bulldogs by a conclusive 70-41 score. Guard Zakai Zeigler and guard Santiago Vescovi were among the main playmakers for Tennessee as the former had 11 points and seven assists and the latter had eight points in addition to seven boards and five steals.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma State Cowboys typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Texas proved too difficult a challenge. Texas enjoyed a cozy 89-75 win over Oklahoma State. Four players on the Longhorns scored in the double digits: guard Marcus Carr (21), forward Timmy Allen (17), forward Brock Cunningham (15), and forward Dylan Disu (12). Cunningham had some trouble finding his footing against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Brock Cunningham's points were the most he has had all season.

The Volunteers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Tennessee up to 17-3 and the Longhorns to 17-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Tennessee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 33.90%, which places them first in college basketball. But Texas comes into the matchup boasting the 22nd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.30%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Volunteers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Volunteers slightly, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.