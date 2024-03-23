Tennessee coach Rick Barnes will face his former team this weekend when the Tennessee Volunteers square off against the Texas Longhorns in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Charlotte. Barnes, now 69, spent 17 seasons as coach of the Longhorns from 1998-2015 and remains the winningest coach in the history of the program. He led Texas to the Final Four in '03 and the Elite Eight in '06 and '08. On Saturday he will match wits against Longhorns coach Rodney Terry, who served as an assistant under Barnes for nine seasons (2002-11). The winner of Saturday's game will advance to the Sweet 16.



Tipoff at the Spectrum Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Volunteers are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Texas odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 146. Before making any Texas vs. Tennessee picks, you need to check out the college basketball analysis from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Div. I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tennessee vs. Texas and just locked in its March Madness predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines and trends for Texas vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Texas spread: Volunteers -6.5

Tennessee vs. Texas over/under: 146 points

Tennessee vs. Texas money line: Volunteers -269, Longhorns +218

TENN: Volunteers rank third in the country in field goal percentage defense (38.6)

TEXAS: Max Abmas ranks eighth all-time in Div. I history in career points (3,122)

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee has one of the best players in the country in Dalton Knecht. A 6-foot-6 guard from Thornton, Colo., who transferred in the offseason from Northern Colorado, Knecht is averaging 21.2 points a game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 40.1% from beyond the 3-point arc. For his efforts this season, he was named the SEC Player of the Year and a consensus all-American.

In addition, Tennessee has played elite defense all season. The Volunteers rank third in the country in both field goal percentage defense (38.6) and adjusted defensive efficiency according to Ken Pomeroy (91.0 points per 100 possessions).

Why Texas can cover

Texas has one of the most prolific scorers in the history of college basketball in Max Abmas. A fifth-year guard who transferred from Oral Roberts, Abmas has scored 3,122 career points, which ranks eighth all-time. This season Abmas leads the Longhorns in scoring (17.0 points per game) while shooting 36.3% on 3-pointers and 89.8% from the free throw line.

In addition, Texas will face a Tennessee team that has been foul-prone this season. The Volunteers commit 17.4 fouls per game, which ranks 227th in the country. That bodes well for the Longhorns, who shoot free throws well (75.3%, 46th in the nation).

How to make Tennessee vs. Texas picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 146 points.

So who wins Texas vs. Tennessee, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time?