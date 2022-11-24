The No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers will take on the USC Trojans at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Imperial Arena in Nassau for the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals. Tennessee went 27-8 a season ago and is off to a 3-1 start this year while USC went 26-8 and is 4-1 so far in 2022-23. The Volunteers are coming off a 71-45 rout of Butler on Wednesday while USC snuck by BYU 82-76.

USC is 2-6 against the spread in its last eight games while Tennessee is 6-3 in its last nine against the number. The Volunteers are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Tennessee vs. USC odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 138.5. Before making any USC vs. Tennessee picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tennessee vs. USC. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for USC vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. USC spread: Tennessee -8.5

Tennessee vs. USC over/under: 138.5 points

Tennessee vs. USC money line: Tennessee -440, USC +340

Tennessee vs. USC picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Tennessee

Tennessee suffered a tough early-season loss to Colorado where it shot 25.4% from the floor but has now rebounded with dominant performances against FGCU and Butler. Rick Barnes' defense has once again looked stifling, as the Volunteers held the Bulldogs to 31.8% shooting on Wednesday and forced 22 turnovers.

The Volunteers have now forced 78 turnovers in four games this season and have allowed opponents to shoot just 35.4% from the floor on the season. One key injury to watch will be that of Josiah-Jordan James, who missed the Butler game on Wednesday with general knee soreness after undergoing offseason surgery.

What you need to know about USC

The Trojans and the Volunteers have a common opponent in FGCU, only Andy Enfield's squad couldn't sneak past his old program. USC lost 74-61 against the Atlantic Sun program while Tennessee beat them 81-50. However, USC has won four in a row since the season-opening derailment and has played well defensively in the process.

USC is limiting opponents to just 37.3% from the floor and 32.1% from the 3-point line. However, the Trojans have also had shooting woes of their own, as they shoot just 28.9% from beyond the arc. Seniors Boogie Ellis (18.0 ppg) and Drew Peterson (15.8 ppg) are both scoring well for USC but scoring depth may be of concern against a Tennessee squad that can throw a lot of bodies at wing scorers.

How to make USC vs. Tennessee picks

The model has simulated Tennessee vs. USC 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tennessee vs. USC? And which side of the spread hits well over 60% percent of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the USC vs. Tennessee spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,400 on its college basketball picks the last six years, and find out.