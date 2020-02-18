Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 18 predictions from proven model

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Vanderbilt Commodores are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Volunteers are 14-11 overall and 9-5 at home, while Vanderbilt is 9-16 overall and 0-7 on the road. Vanderbilt has lost 12 of its past 13 games. Tennessee has lost five of its past seven. The Volunteers are favored by 13 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt odds, while the over-under is set at 136. Before entering any Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt spread: Tennessee -13

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt over-under: 136 points

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt money line: Tennessee -987, Vanderbilt 636

What you need to know about Tennessee

Tennessee fell 63-61 to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. John Fulkerson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had a career-high 25 points in addition to nine rebounds. South Carolina hit four free throws in the final 21 seconds to seal the defeat for Tennessee.

What you need to know about Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt lost to the Florida Gators this past Saturday, 84-66. Saben Lee had 23 points along with seven boards. It was the third consecutive loss for the Commodores. A 17-2 Gators spurt midway through the first half put the game out of reach for Vanderbilt.

How to make Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt picks

The model has simulated Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt 10,000 times and the results are in. SportsLine's model is leaning over the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.