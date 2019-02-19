Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 16-8 run

No. 5 Tennessee hosts Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. The hosts are 17.5-point favorites with the total at 146.5 in the latest Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt odds. The in-state rivals have traveled very different paths this season, with Tennessee at 23-2 and Vanderbilt at 9-16 and now losers of 13 consecutive games and without a win in conference play. However, the two sides always go at each other hard and you'll definitely want to check out the Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt picks and college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine before you make your own selections.

On Tuesday, the model knows that Tennessee's offensive efficiency should give the Vols a big advantage.

The Volunteers rank second in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom. That's due in large part to the fact that they share the ball extremely well, assisting 63.7 percent of their made field goals. That's the second-best rate in the nation and Tennessee point guard Jordan Bone is a major factor in that willingness to share the ball, averaging 6.5 assists per game.

Tennessee is also eighth in the nation in effective field goal percentage, are the best free-throw shooting team in the SEC and have hit 37.7 percent of their 3-point attempts in SEC play. If Tennessee can wipe away the pain of the Kentucky loss on Saturday and score the way they have most of the season, they should have a good chance to handle Vanderbilt at home on Tuesday.

However, Vanderbilt should draw some confidence from the first meeting between these two teams.

They took the then-No. 1 team in the nation to overtime in Nashville and probably would have won the game if not for an absurd 43-point performance from Grant Williams where he made all 23 of his free-throw attempts. The Commodores shot the lights out in that game, hitting 10 of 21 from beyond the arc and shooting 50 percent from the field.

Aaron Nesmith and Saben Lee scored 24 and 21 points, respectively, and combined to hit seven of their 12 attempts from deep. If the Volunteers don't pick them up early in defensive possessions, they'll hurt Tennessee again and use that 17.5-point cushion to their advantage and possibly even catch their in-state rivals napping as they prepare for five games against top-30 teams in the NET rankings to finish the year.

