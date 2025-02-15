The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (20-5, 7-5 SEC) will try to avenge a loss from last month when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (17-7, 5-6) on Saturday afternoon. Tennessee had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 75-64 loss to No. 15 Kentucky on Tuesday, getting swept in the season series. The Commodores have a chance to sweep the Vols as well after notching a 76-75 win in the first meeting on Jan. 18. They have lost three of their last four games, falling to No. 1 Auburn in an 80-68 final on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee is favored by 13.5 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt odds, while the over/under is 140.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt spread: Tennessee -13.5

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 140.5 points

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt money line: Tennessee -917, Vanderbilt +608

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee is coming off a loss at rival Kentucky, but it won its previous three games, including top-15 wins over Florida and Missouri. The Vols have only lost one home game this season, and they cruised to a 70-52 win at Oklahoma last Saturday. Veteran point guard Zakai Zeigler continues to cause problems for opponents, averaging a team-best 18.3 points over the past three games.

Zeigler is averaging 13.0 points per game overall this season, along with dishing out 7.5 assists per contest. Forward Igor Milicic Jr. has provided a spark over the past few weeks, scoring at least 16 points in three of his last four games. He is also averaging 8.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists during that stretch, and the Vols have won seven straight home games against the Commodores. See which team to pick here.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Vanderbilt has lost four of its six games since beating Tennessee on Jan. 18, but it pushed No. 1 Auburn for most of the way on Tuesday. The Commodores led by one point with less than 15 minutes remaining, and they also held a late second-half lead against Florida on Feb. 4. Junior guard Jason Edwards leads Vanderbilt with 17.4 points per game, and he scored 18 points in the first meeting between these teams.

He is joined in double figures by Devin McGlockton (11.2), A.J. Hoggard (10.6) and Tyler Nickel (10.0). The Commodores have covered the spread in five of their last six games against the Vols, including their outright win as 5.5-point underdogs last month. Tennessee is coming off back-to-back road games, and leading scorer Chaz Lanier shot just 3 of 13 against Kentucky on Tuesday. See which team to pick here.

