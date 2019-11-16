Tennessee vs. Washington: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Tennessee (home) vs. Washington (away)

Current Records: Tennessee 2-0; Washington 2-0

Last Season Records: Tennessee 29-5; Washington 26-8

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers will square off against the Washington Huskies at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 20 turnovers, Tennessee took down the Murray State Racers 82-63. Tennessee's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Jordan Bowden, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points, and G Yves Pons, who had 19 points in addition to four blocks. Bowden didn't help his team much against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Washington also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (29) and won 56-46 over the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers. Washington's F Isaiah Stewart filled up the stat sheet. He had 16 points along with five blocks and five rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Volunteers are expected to win a tight contest. They covered an 11.5-point spread on Tuesday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Volunteers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Huskies.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.