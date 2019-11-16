Tennessee vs. Washington: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Tennessee vs. Washington basketball game
Who's Playing
Tennessee (home) vs. Washington (away)
Current Records: Tennessee 2-0; Washington 2-0
Last Season Records: Tennessee 29-5; Washington 26-8
What to Know
The Tennessee Volunteers will square off against the Washington Huskies at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 20 turnovers, Tennessee took down the Murray State Racers 82-63. Tennessee's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Jordan Bowden, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points, and G Yves Pons, who had 19 points in addition to four blocks. Bowden didn't help his team much against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Washington also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (29) and won 56-46 over the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers. Washington's F Isaiah Stewart filled up the stat sheet. He had 16 points along with five blocks and five rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Volunteers are expected to win a tight contest. They covered an 11.5-point spread on Tuesday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Volunteers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Huskies.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 134
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Tennessee faces Washington
The Vols will have to try and stop the Huskies' 5-star freshmen Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah...
-
Monmouth player gets late dunk in on KU
This is not how you typically see late-game scenarios play out at any level of basketball
-
Podcast: Powell makes quick comeback
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also update the James Wiseman situation at Memphis
-
Top 25 And 1: Spartans hold on to No. 2
The Spartans rallied late to win despite Seton Hall's Myles Powell getting 37 points
-
Howard vs. Robert Morris odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Howard vs. Robert Morris game 10,000...
-
Michigan St. wins thriller at Seton Hall
Myles Powell's status heading into this game was uncertain -- and then he put up a bonkers...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...