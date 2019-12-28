Tennessee vs. Wisconsin: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Tennessee

Current Records: Wisconsin 6-5; Tennessee 8-3

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Tennessee Volunteers will compete for holiday cheer at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The stars were brightly shining for Wisconsin in an 83-64 win over the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers on Saturday. No one put up better numbers for Wisconsin than G D'Mitrik Trice, who really brought his A game. He shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Tennessee took their contest against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday by a conclusive 75-53 score. The Volunteers relied on the efforts of G Jordan Bowden, who had 19 points, and G Yves Pons, who had 11 points in addition to nine boards and six blocks.

Wisconsin isn't expected to pull this one out (Tennessee is favored by 3.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever the Badgers hit the road.

The Badgers didn't have too much trouble with the Volunteers when the teams previously met three seasons ago as they won 74-62. Will the Badgers repeat their success, or do the Volunteers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Volunteers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 120

Series History

Wisconsin won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.