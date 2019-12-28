Tennessee vs. Wisconsin: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Tennessee vs. Wisconsin basketball game
Who's Playing
Wisconsin @ Tennessee
Current Records: Wisconsin 6-5; Tennessee 8-3
What to Know
The Wisconsin Badgers and the Tennessee Volunteers will compete for holiday cheer at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The stars were brightly shining for Wisconsin in an 83-64 win over the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers on Saturday. No one put up better numbers for Wisconsin than G D'Mitrik Trice, who really brought his A game. He shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Tennessee took their contest against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday by a conclusive 75-53 score. The Volunteers relied on the efforts of G Jordan Bowden, who had 19 points, and G Yves Pons, who had 11 points in addition to nine boards and six blocks.
Wisconsin isn't expected to pull this one out (Tennessee is favored by 3.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever the Badgers hit the road.
The Badgers didn't have too much trouble with the Volunteers when the teams previously met three seasons ago as they won 74-62. Will the Badgers repeat their success, or do the Volunteers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Volunteers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 120
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wisconsin won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 21, 2016 - Wisconsin 74 vs. Tennessee 62
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kentucky vs. Louisville hoops preview
One of the best rivalries in college basketball goes down Saturday on CBS
-
Wisconsin vs. Tennessee preview
The Badgers head to Knoxville on Saturday looking to notch a big out-of-conference win ahead...
-
Evansville places coach McCarty on leave
Evansville revealed McCarty 'may have violated' Title IX policies and is digging deeper into...
-
NET Top 25: SDSU new No. 1
The 12-0 Aztecs are rating out favorably in the NCAA's evaluation tool and find themselves...
-
Top 25 And 1: Louisville battles UK
The Cardinals will spend Saturday trying to extend Kentucky's losing streak to three games
-
'20 NBA Mock Draft: Warriors get Wiseman
Warriors keep their dynasty hopes alive, while the Knicks revive their hopes of becoming relevant
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic
-
No. 5 Ohio State holds off No. 6 UK
Ohio State clamped down on Kentucky in the final minutes and held on for a 71-65 victory