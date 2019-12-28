Tennessee vs. Wisconsin odds, line: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 28 from proven model

The Tennessee Volunteers will host the Wisconsin Badgers at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena in an SEC vs. Big Ten college basketball matchup that will be televised by CBS. Tennessee is 8-3 overall and 6-1 at home, while Wisconsin is 6-5 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Volunteers are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Wisconsin odds, while the over-under is set at 120.5. Before entering any Wisconsin vs. Tennessee picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Tennessee vs. Wisconsin 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Volunteers made easy work of Jacksonville State on Saturday and carried off a 75-53 victory. Tennessee relied on the efforts of guard Jordan Bowden, who had 19 points, and Yves Pons, who had 11 points along with nine rebounds and six blocks. Tennessee will be without starting point guard Lamonte Turner (12.3 ppg), who will miss the rest of the season following shoulder surgery.

The Vols, already low on depth before losing Turner, will be relying heavily on Bowden and Pons, as well as freshmen such as guard Josiah-Jordan James, who could handle some of the point guard duties.

Meanwhile, the Badgers knocked off Wisconsin-Milwaukee 83-64 on Saturday. Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice looked sharp as he shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 31 points and five boards. Forward Nate Reuvers leads the team with 15.2 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per contest.

Both sides have been mediocre against the spread this season with Tennessee entering this matchup 5-6, while Wisconsin is 4-7 against the number.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Wisconsin? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.