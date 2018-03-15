Tennessee vs. Wright State: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info
How to watch the NCAA Tournament matchup between the Volunteers and the Raiders
It was a long wait, but March Madness is finally upon us. No. 3 Tennessee will kick off its NCAA Tournament with a matchup against Horizon League winners No. 14 Wright State. Here's how to watch the game and a little about each team.
About No. 3 Tennessee
The Vols were picked 11th in the preseason SEC poll, which is among the reasons it's not crazy to suggest their 13-5 league record that resulted in an SEC championship is among the nation's biggest surprises. Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield are loads up front, and they're the reason why this Tennessee team won't be an easy out for anybody. They show up nearly every night.
About No. 14 Wright St.
Wright State is back in the NCAA Tournament field for the first time in 11 years, thanks to the balanced scoring of Grant Benzinger and Loudon Love. Their defense will be what keeps them in the mix to make some noise in the tournament.
[Preview: Surprising Tennessee opens tourney against Wright State]
Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket and scroll down for our live blog!
Viewing Information
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Date: Thursday, March 15
- Time: 12:40 p.m. ET
- TV: truTV
- Stream: NCAA March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.
Live updates from Day One of the NCAA Tournament
Embrace the madness!
-
Tom Crean to meet with Georgia officials
Thad Matta turned Georgia down, but another former Big Ten Coach of the Year is in the mix
-
Ranking 25 best tourney Cinderellas
March Madness is not complete without upsets that become memorable tournament runs
-
Tennessee's Williams is multi-talented
The Vols' Grant Williams is a talented musician, dancer, chess player and pretty good at basketball,...
-
Ranking all 68 tournament teams
With the First Four done and four teams out, let's take a look at the remaining field
-
March Madness scores, tip times
March Madness is so on, and you can check out scores and tip times from every game here
-
Five must-watch first-round NCAA games
You want first-round drama? Then you've got to tune in to these five first-round gems