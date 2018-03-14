Tennessee vs. Wright State odds: 2018 NCAA Tournament picks from proven computer model

Third-seeded Tennessee takes on No. 14 seed Wright State in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. The game helps get March Madness started, tipping at 12:40 p.m. ET Thursday in Dallas. The Volunteers (25-8) opened as 13-point favorites over the Raiders (25-9), with the line dipping to -12. The over-under, or total points Vegas believes will be scored, is 132.

The model knows each team has gotten this far thanks to a defense that ranks in the top 40 nationally in points allowed. Tennessee gives up just 66.1 points per game, while Wright State is at 65.7.

Tennessee was predicted to be 13th in the SEC preseason polls, but instead won a share of the regular-season title and lost to Kentucky in the SEC title game.

The Vols also beat Purdue and North Carolina, a pair of No. 2 seeds, in non-conference play. They've won six of seven heading into Thursday's tilt.

The Raiders, meanwhile, took second in the Horizon League, but cruised through the conference tournament to get an automatic berth.

They went 0-2 against 2018 NCAA Tournament teams this season, falling 84-80 to Loyola-Chicago and 80-61 Murray State. But they've won eight of 10 as Tennessee looms.

Each team is 18-13 against the spread, each is above 65 percent on a road/neutral court, and each has fared well in its current situation (Tennessee as favorite, Wright State as underdog).

