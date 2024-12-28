Who's Playing

Abilene Christian Wildcats @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Abilene Christian 8-5, Texas A&M 10-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Wildcats fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the Texas A&M Aggies will round out the year against one another at 4:00 p.m. ET at at Reed Arena. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.2 points per game this season.

Abilene Christian took a loss when they played away from home last Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They secured a 69-65 W over Texas So.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6 points) and they went ahead and made it six last Friday. They claimed a resounding 77-45 victory over the Huskies. The Aggies were heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Texas A&M's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Hayden Hefner, who went 7 for 13 en route to 19 points plus two steals, and Pharrel Payne, who went 5 for 7 en route to 10 points plus seven rebounds and three blocks. Hefner had some trouble finding his footing against Purdue two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround.

Texas A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 24 consecutive contests dating back to last season.

Abilene Christian's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-5. As for Texas A&M, their victory bumped their record up to 10-2.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Abilene Christian just can't miss this season, having made 47.4% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Texas A&M, though, as they've only made 42% of their field goals this season. Given Abilene Christian's sizable advantage in that area, Texas A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

Abilene Christian suffered a grim 77-58 defeat to Texas A&M in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. Can Abilene Christian avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Texas A&M is a big 23.5-point favorite against Abilene Christian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 24.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

Series History

Texas A&M has won both of the games they've played against Abilene Christian in the last 3 years.