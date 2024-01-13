Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Kentucky 12-2, Texas A&M 9-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas A&M is 2-8 against Kentucky since February of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Reed Arena. Texas A&M might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Tuesday.

After a 83-78 finish the last time they played, Texas A&M and Auburn decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Aggies took a 66-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers. Texas A&M has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, Texas A&M saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Andersson Garcia, who scored six points along with 13 rebounds and four steals, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Tyrece Radford, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

Even though they lost, Texas A&M were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Auburn only pulled down eight offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Kentucky had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.2 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Tuesday. They walked away with a 90-77 victory over the Tigers. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 159.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Kentucky's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Rob Dillingham, who scored 23 points, and Tre Mitchell, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds. Those 14 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. D.J. Wagner was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

The Aggies' loss dropped their record down to 9-6. As for the Wildcats, their victory bumped their record up to 12-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas A&M haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Texas A&M came up short against Kentucky in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 76-67. Will Texas A&M have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Kentucky has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Texas A&M.