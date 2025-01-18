Who's Playing

LSU Tigers @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: LSU 12-5, Texas A&M 13-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Texas A&M Aggies and the LSU Tigers are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reed Arena. The Aggies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.9 points per game this season.

Texas A&M is headed into Saturday's matchup hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight losses. They took an 81-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of Kentucky on Tuesday.

Texas A&M's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Pharrel Payne, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 15 points, and Zhuric Phelps, who posted 21 points plus seven rebounds. Phelps' evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Texas A&M struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for LSU, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They managed a 78-74 victory over Arkansas on Tuesday. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Tigers as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead LSU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Cam Carter, who posted 27 points. Daimion Collins was another key player, posting seven points plus ten rebounds and four blocks.

Texas A&M's loss dropped their record down to 13-4. As for LSU, their victory bumped their record up to 12-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Texas A&M hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like LSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Texas A&M didn't have too much breathing room in their match against LSU in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, but they still walked away with a 73-69 win. Does Texas A&M have another victory up their sleeve, or will LSU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

LSU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Texas A&M.