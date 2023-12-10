Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Memphis 6-2, Texas A&M 7-2

The Memphis Tigers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Texas A&M Aggies at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 10th at Reed Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Wednesday, the Tigers beat the Rams 85-80.

Memphis' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Caleb Mills, who scored 17 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jahvon Quinerly, who scored 20 points along with 6 assists.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Texas A&M was far and away the favorite against DePaul. Everything went the Aggies' way against the Blue Demons on Wednesday as the Aggies made off with a 89-64 victory. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 15 to 5 on the offensive boards, as Texas A&M did.

Texas A&M got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Henry Coleman III out in front who scored 13 points along with 9 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Andersson Garcia, who scored 9 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 6-2. As for the Aggies, they have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 7-2 record.

Memphis will be fighting an uphill battle on Sunday as the experts have pegged them as the eight-point underdog.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Memphis hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.5 points per game. However, it's not like Texas A&M struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Texas A&M is a big 8-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Memphis won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.