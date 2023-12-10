Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Memphis 6-2, Texas A&M 7-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies will be playing at home against the Memphis Tigers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Reed Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Texas A&M entered their contest on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victor by a 89-64 margin over the Blue Demons. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 15 to 5 on the offensive boards, as Texas A&M did.

Texas A&M's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Henry Coleman III, who scored 13 points along with 9 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Andersson Garcia, who scored 9 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Tigers earned a 85-80 win over the Rams on Wednesday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Memphis to victory, but perhaps none more so than Caleb Mills, who scored 17 points. Jahvon Quinerly was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with 6 assists.

The Aggies pushed their record up to 7-2 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.3 points per game. As for the Tigers, their victory bumped their record up to 6-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Texas A&M and Memphis are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Texas A&M hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Memphis struggles in that department as they've been even better at 79.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Texas A&M came up short against Memphis in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 83-79. Will Texas A&M have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Memphis won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.