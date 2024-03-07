Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Texas A&M and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Miss. State 45-32.

Texas A&M came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Miss. State Bulldogs @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Miss. State 19-10, Texas A&M 16-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miss. State Bulldogs are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on March 6th at Reed Arena. The game is expected to be a close one, with Texas A&M going off at just a three-point favorite.

Texas A&M came into Saturday's game having lost five straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 70-56 win over the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Texas A&M's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tyrece Radford, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was Andersson Garcia, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds.

Miss. State has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. The match between them and the Tigers on Saturday wasn't a total blowout, but with the Bulldogs falling 78-63 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Despite the defeat, Miss. State got a solid performance out of Josh Hubbard, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 3 assists. That was a full 36.5% of Miss. State's points, marking the third time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points.

The Aggies' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 16-13. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 19-10.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas A&M have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.8 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like Miss. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Texas A&M came up short against Miss. State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 69-62. Will Texas A&M have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Texas A&M is a 3-point favorite against Miss. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Aggies, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Miss. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Texas A&M.